Truist Securiti Weighs in on RBC Bearings Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.94 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.90.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ROLL. Truist raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ROLL opened at $182.54 on Wednesday. RBC Bearings has a 52 week low of $77.63 and a 52 week high of $189.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51 and a beta of 1.21.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the third quarter valued at about $16,424,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 19.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,722,000 after acquiring an additional 120,833 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,649,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 75.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after acquiring an additional 111,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 6.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,500,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,570,000 after acquiring an additional 94,511 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $2,248,335.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,291 shares of company stock valued at $10,234,296. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

See Also: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.