Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TCNNF. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. M Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.89.

OTCMKTS:TCNNF opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.18. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52-week low of $5.74 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

Trulieve Cannabis Company Profile

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

