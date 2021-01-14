TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Tops $0.74 on Exchanges

TrustSwap (CURRENCY:SWAP) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Over the last week, TrustSwap has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrustSwap has a total market capitalization of $52.79 million and $1.43 million worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrustSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001915 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00036022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00107351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00059582 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00233379 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00056086 BTC.

TrustSwap Token Profile

TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,996,991 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,476,701 tokens. TrustSwap’s official website is trustswap.org.

Buying and Selling TrustSwap

TrustSwap can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

