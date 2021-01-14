U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1,582.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 283,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,229,000 after buying an additional 267,065 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.28. 6,948,785 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,980,376. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.