U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Position Raised by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392,958 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 39.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $428,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2,237.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 713,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,285,000 after acquiring an additional 683,345 shares during the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $49.28. The company had a trading volume of 468,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,968,870. The firm has a market cap of $74.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.01. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $57.20.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Read More: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.