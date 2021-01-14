U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Short Interest Up 291.3% in December

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,000 shares, an increase of 291.3% from the December 15th total of 9,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 101,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GROW. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the third quarter worth approximately $2,299,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in U.S. Global Investors by 3.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 191,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 25.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GROW traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $5.60. 4,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,658. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36.

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $3.25 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

