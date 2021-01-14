Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Given New $68.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.09.

NYSE:UBER opened at $59.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $67,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 269,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,135,523.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,329,000 shares of company stock worth $2,049,152,260 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

