Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $269.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ubiquiti is benefiting from an increase in direct-to-consumer sales through its web stores and growth in sales to distributors. The company’s excellent global business model, which is flexible and adaptable to evolving changes in markets, helps it to beat challenges and maximize growth. It believes that investments in research and development, inventory and operations management will help expand its addressable market. Ubiquiti is committed to reducing operational costs with a self-sustaining mechanism for product support. However, supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic, including higher tariffs and shipping costs, are concerns. Due to its geographically diverse scale of operations, Ubiquiti is susceptible to macroeconomic challenges. The price-competitive environment and dynamic market with rapidly evolving technologies are other risks.”

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial upped their target price on Ubiquiti from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a sell rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Ubiquiti from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ubiquiti from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $215.75.

Shares of UI opened at $243.76 on Monday. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $110.01 and a 52 week high of $284.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.16.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.02. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 131.03% and a net margin of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total transaction of $403,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 86.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Ubiquiti by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ubiquiti by 65.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ubiquiti by 1.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

