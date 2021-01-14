UBS Group Lowers Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) to Neutral

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $25.50 to $29.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

NYSE:CFG opened at $40.25 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $41.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.87.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 20,292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,226,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,320 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,063,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,843,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,852,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,082,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,307,000 after purchasing an additional 627,520 shares during the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

