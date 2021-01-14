UBS Group Reiterates “€10.80” Price Target for (INGA) (AMS:INGA)

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) has been assigned a €10.80 ($12.71) target price by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.20 ($12.00) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.30 ($10.94) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($12.59) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) price target on (INGA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €9.02 ($10.61).

Get (INGA) alerts:

(INGA) has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($15.91) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($19.64).

(INGA) Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for (INGA) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (INGA) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.