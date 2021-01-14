UBS Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BUD. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $69.07 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $80.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 40.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

