UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.42

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.42 and traded as high as $58.07. UFP Industries shares last traded at $56.54, with a volume of 200,923 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UFPI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Industries in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of UFP Industries to a “top pick” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. 78.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

