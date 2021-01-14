Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Raised to $176.00 at Barclays

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price target upped by Barclays from $121.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.12.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $134.71 on Monday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $31.99 and a 12 month high of $179.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -25.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 56.12% and a negative net margin of 188.51%. The business had revenue of $81.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.90, for a total value of $4,107,000.00. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.65, for a total value of $562,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,436 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,323.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,000 shares of company stock worth $5,670,788. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARE. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $57,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 615.8% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 69.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth about $68,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia; and Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

