UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on UMH. BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of UMH Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

UMH stock opened at $14.78 on Tuesday. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.47 million, a P/E ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.10.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.48). UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in UMH Properties by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in UMH Properties by 0.6% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 488,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in UMH Properties by 5.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 286,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 14,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 1.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in UMH Properties by 25.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 245,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 50,108 shares in the last quarter. 62.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

