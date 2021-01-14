Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lessened its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bunge by 281.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Bunge by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bunge by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Bunge from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.88.

Bunge stock traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.25. 1,603,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,262. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.49.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $2.27. The firm had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. Bunge’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

