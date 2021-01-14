Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $292,000 Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 3.5% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 27.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 5.5% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $137.50 to $121.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGLD traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.40. 556,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.05. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $147.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.18. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 39.96%. The firm had revenue of $146.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.58%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

