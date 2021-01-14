Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Has $6.65 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the period. The Kroger comprises 3.0% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in shares of The Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $588,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Kroger by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KR shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Barclays cut The Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut The Kroger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on The Kroger from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.77.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 20,253,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,061,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $26.72 and a 1 year high of $37.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $63,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert W. Clark sold 32,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total value of $1,010,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,623. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

