Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,394,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,848,000 after purchasing an additional 743,264 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,600,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,072,000 after buying an additional 478,531 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,016,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,026,000 after buying an additional 332,209 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,645,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,751,000 after buying an additional 284,942 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 13.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 655,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,328,000 after buying an additional 76,639 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$60.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,298. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $56.43 and a 1 year high of $60.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

