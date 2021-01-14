Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Lowers Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC reduced its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $785,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JBHT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $2.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $151.95. The company had a trading volume of 632,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,359. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.29 and a 12-month high of $153.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.08). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

