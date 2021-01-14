Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 345 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 1.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Cfra raised shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.11.

Shares of RHI stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.35. 827,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,284. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.53. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $67.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.84.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

