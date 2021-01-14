Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) Trading Down 7.5%

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY)’s stock price fell 7.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $104.75 and last traded at $104.75. 10 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 55 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.21.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $98.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.80.

About Uni-President China (OTCMKTS:UPCHY)

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and instant noodles in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Instant Noodles, and Others segments. It offers tea drinks, juice drinks, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, soy milk, and bottle can drinks.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.