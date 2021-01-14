Unifi Protocol DAO Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.50 Million (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $15.35 million and approximately $3.50 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can currently be purchased for about $5.67 or 0.00014344 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00095164 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003879 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,706,576 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com.

Unifi Protocol DAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

