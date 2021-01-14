Union Jack Oil plc (UJO.L) (LON:UJO) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

Union Jack Oil plc (UJO.L) (LON:UJO)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.20. Union Jack Oil plc (UJO.L) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 217,818,786 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.19.

Union Jack Oil plc (UJO.L) Company Profile (LON:UJO)

Union Jack Oil plc operates as an onshore oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on production, drilling, development, and investment in hydrocarbon projects. It holds interests in the Biscathorpe, Burton on the Wolds, North Kelsey, Wressle, and Keddington projects.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Union Jack Oil plc (UJO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Jack Oil plc (UJO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.