Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Lifted to “Outperform” at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Monday, AR Network reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $199.38.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $216.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.62. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $105.08 and a 1-year high of $221.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 196.8% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

