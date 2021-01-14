Union Pacific’s (UNP) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $199.38.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $216.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.17 and a 200-day moving average of $193.62. The firm has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $221.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 7.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 17.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,149,192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $363,364,000 after purchasing an additional 321,039 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 9.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,885,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,671,391,000 after buying an additional 816,580 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth approximately $225,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 12.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 179.6% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

