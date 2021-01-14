Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on UNPRF. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uniper currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Uniper has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.02.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

