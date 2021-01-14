Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.78

Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.78 and traded as high as $6.85. Unique Fabricating shares last traded at $6.80, with a volume of 35,635 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unique Fabricating from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.33.

Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The auto parts company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million.

About Unique Fabricating (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB)

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut non-metallic materials and components, such as precision die cutting, thermoforming, fusion molding, and reaction injection molding polyurethane products; thermoformed molded products, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) air ducts, as well as door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising exterior mirror seals, cowl-to-hood seals, and cowl-to-fender seals, as well as other noise, vibration, and harshness management and sealing applications, such as fillers, spacers, and gaskets.

