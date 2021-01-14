United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $9.57

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.54, with a volume of 173243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.89.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.55.

The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $44.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

