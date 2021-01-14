United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Raised to $155.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) had its price target raised by Barclays from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub lowered United Parcel Service from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $162.83.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $163.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $140.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 214,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 67,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $282,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 11,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 61,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 14,082 shares in the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

