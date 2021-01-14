United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) Hits New 52-Week High at $127.98

Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $127.98 and last traded at $127.98, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.47.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United States Lime & Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.26. The company has a market cap of $702.97 million, a P/E ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.58.

United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter. United States Lime & Minerals had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 16.85%.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.55, for a total value of $241,338.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,138.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 1,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.52, for a total value of $196,807.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,004 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,118.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $593,672 in the last ninety days. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,044,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 149.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 84,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 23,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 16,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,220 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Lime & Minerals Company Profile (NASDAQ:USLM)

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Lime and Limestone Operations, and Natural Gas Interests. The Lime and Limestone Operations segment extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry.

