United States Steel (NYSE:X) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.34

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.34 and last traded at $23.92, with a volume of 219680 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.77.

X has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in United States Steel by 114.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United States Steel by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 579,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 270,525 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

