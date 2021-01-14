Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Reaches New 12-Month High at $62.56

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.56 and last traded at $60.55, with a volume of 13274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Get Upstart alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 70,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $1,302,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,283,124 shares of company stock worth $23,866,106.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

There is no company description available for Upstart Holdings Inc

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.