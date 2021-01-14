Uptrennd (1UP) Trading 4.9% Lower This Week

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $983,139.08 and approximately $21,602.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00104890 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.21 or 0.00304536 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012583 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000172 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Uptrennd Coin Profile

1UP is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 347,877,545 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com. The Reddit community for Uptrennd is https://reddit.com/