Uptrennd (1UP) Trading 4.9% Lower This Week

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 14th. Uptrennd has a market capitalization of $983,139.08 and approximately $21,602.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uptrennd coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded down 4.9% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.
- Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.06 or 0.00104890 BTC.
- AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000758 BTC.
- Rakon (RKN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000774 BTC.
- Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.21 or 0.00304536 BTC.
- Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00012583 BTC.
- Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000172 BTC.
- YEP COIN (YEP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00012043 BTC.
- Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.
Uptrennd Coin Profile
1UP is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 347,877,545 coins. Uptrennd’s official Twitter account is @
and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uptrennd’s official website is www.uptrennd.com. The Reddit community for Uptrennd is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “
Uptrennd Coin Trading
Uptrennd can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uptrennd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
