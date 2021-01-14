Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) (TSE:URE) Shares Gap Up to $1.40

Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.40, but opened at $1.60. Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 424,546 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.04, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$247.72 million and a P/E ratio of -30.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.74.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) news, Senior Officer Walter William Boberg sold 56,470 shares of Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.82, for a total transaction of C$46,305.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795,983 shares in the company, valued at C$652,706.06.

Ur-Energy Inc. (URE.TO) Company Profile (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

