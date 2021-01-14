Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) rose 8.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.64 and last traded at $1.59. Approximately 1,662,113 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 1,589,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26. The stock has a market cap of $75.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $91.91 million for the quarter. Urban One had a negative return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 6.27%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urban One stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.12% of Urban One as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

About Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

