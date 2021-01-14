Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Urban Outfitters’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the highest is $1.17 billion. Urban Outfitters posted sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will report full-year sales of $3.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Urban Outfitters.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share.

URBN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.05.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $28.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.80 and a beta of 1.54. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $32.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

