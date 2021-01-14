Urban&Civic plc (UANC.L) (LON:UANC) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $343.74

Urban&Civic plc (UANC.L) (LON:UANC)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.74 and traded as high as $345.00. Urban&Civic plc (UANC.L) shares last traded at $344.50, with a volume of 257,407 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.45, a current ratio of 9.52 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of £499.56 million and a PE ratio of -60.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 343.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 263.40.

About Urban&Civic plc (UANC.L) (LON:UANC)

Urban&Civic plc engages in the property development and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Strategic Sites and Catesby, and Commercial Property Development. The Strategic Sites and Catesby segment includes serviced and unserviced lands, consented and unconsented lands, and mixed-use development and promotion sites.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban&Civic plc (UANC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban&Civic plc (UANC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.