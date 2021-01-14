Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,200 shares, an increase of 226.0% from the December 15th total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Usio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.19.

Get Usio alerts:

Shares of USIO stock opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. Usio has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $79.81 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Usio had a negative return on equity of 66.62% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $8.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Usio will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Usio news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp bought 153,575 shares of Usio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $313,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,258,186 shares in the company, valued at $6,646,699.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Long sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $132,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,100,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,627. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 529,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,391. 40.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Usio stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned about 0.10% of Usio worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.