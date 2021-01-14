Vaibhav Taneja Sells 4,463 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

TSLA opened at $854.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.10 and a fifty-two week high of $884.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $671.72 and its 200 day moving average is $451.20. The stock has a market cap of $809.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,225.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $180.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Tesla by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Tesla by 1,259.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Tesla by 330.1% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Tesla by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 592 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

