Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 1.0% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $142.16. 47,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,666,028. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

