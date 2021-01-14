Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59,200 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 3.5% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Iron Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 26,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $53.11. 9,726,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,500,770. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $53.48.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

