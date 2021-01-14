Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.99

Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGK) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.99 and last traded at $62.12, with a volume of 18536 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.89.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

