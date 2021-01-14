Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $252.42. 37,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,296. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $257.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.30.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

