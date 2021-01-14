Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Sets New 12-Month High at $233.77

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $233.77 and last traded at $233.77, with a volume of 3063 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.06.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 238.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

