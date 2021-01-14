Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Position Reduced by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 63.6% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.89. The stock had a trading volume of 67,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,878. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average is $84.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32.

