Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 253.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,033 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,442,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,093,000 after buying an additional 352,771 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,656,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,897,000 after buying an additional 752,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,011,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,478,000 after buying an additional 134,277 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,708,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,237,000 after buying an additional 88,749 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,773,000 after buying an additional 185,562 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $95.05 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $60.07 and a 1-year high of $95.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.85.

