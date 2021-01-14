Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,906 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $596,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Parkside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VGIT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $68.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,322. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day moving average is $69.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $70.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.557 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.