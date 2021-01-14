Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) Position Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.6% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,092,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,608,000 after acquiring an additional 51,075 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,989,000 after buying an additional 44,925 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 928,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,234,000 after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 688,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,182,000 after purchasing an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 406,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VV traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $177.97. 245,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,838. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.06. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $179.33.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

