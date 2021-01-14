Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Capital Co grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $2,861,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.1% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BLV opened at $107.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.21. Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $90.70 and a 1-year high of $117.98.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.