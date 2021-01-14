Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $214.37

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $214.37 and last traded at $213.93, with a volume of 5084 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $212.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.21 and a 200-day moving average of $185.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VO. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Motco lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,045.7% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

